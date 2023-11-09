Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza

Islam Times - The Egyptian government has rejected the US proposal to temporarily seize administrative control of the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that Cairo will never have a role in eliminating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has refused to accept CIA Director William Burns' proposal to manage security in Gaza until the Palestinian Authority (PA) is ready to take over once Israel's conflict in the besieged enclave ends.According to the source, Sisi has stated that Cairo will never take a role in the elimination of Hamas, emphasizing that his country relies on the resistance group to help secure Egypt's border with Gaza.This happened the day after talks on a range of topics of mutual concern, including the Israeli military offensive against Gaza, between Sisi and the visiting head of the CIA.Ayman Safadi, the foreign minister of Jordan, vehemently opposed discussions on potential post-Israeli scenarios on Wednesday as well.“Jordan rejects any talks or scenarios on the post-war Gaza,” he said, adding that circulated scenarios are “unrealistic and rejected, and Jordan will not engage with them.”Safadi continued by saying that Jordan opposes any discussion of Arab or foreign forces ruling Gaza after the war.Meanwhile, Ghazi Hamad, a senior member of Hamas' political bureau, stated on Wednesday that the resistance movement will remain a key player in Gaza's politics and administration.He also pointed out that claims by US officials about Hamas's diminishing role in Gaza are evidence that the US has failed to defeat the group after more than a month of military action.On October 7, Israel declared war on Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack into the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime's increased crimes against the Palestinian people.Tel Aviv has also cut off water, food, and electricity to Gaza, causing a humanitarian crisis in the coastal region.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, the strikes have killed at least 10,569 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and injured nearly 26,475 others.