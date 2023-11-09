0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 21:31

Tehran: G7 Expected to Fulfill Responsibility, Stop Support for Gaza Genocide

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the announcement on Thursday as he strongly condemned as "groundless" a statement by the G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union and a separate one by the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Britain leveling accusations against the Islamic Republic.

The G7 foreign ministers were expected to carry out their responsibility and condemn ‘Israel's’ measures that are in violation of human and international rights in the Gaza Strip and end their support for ‘Tel Aviv's’ war crimes and genocide in the blockaded territory, Kanaani said.

He added that the ministers were also expected to make efforts to "immediately and unconditionally" put an end to military attacks as well as the blockade in Gaza and ensure Gazans' access to international humanitarian aid.

The war started after Hamas resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ aerial and ground attacks so far.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

Kanaani further rejected as "false and ridiculous" the claims that Iran's support for the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has destabilized the region.

"Since the very first day of the crisis in Gaza, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been making constant efforts to stop the military attacks by the aggressive Zionist regime on Gaza and save the lives of defenseless citizens and residents," he said.

The spokesman added that the occupation of the Palestinian territories, massacre and genocide of the Palestinian people and destruction of their homes and farms, attacks on religious and Islamic sites, hospitals and medical centers and measures against human rights and international law are among the crimes the ‘Israeli’ regime has been committing against the oppressed citizens of Palestine.
