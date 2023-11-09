0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 21:39

Time for Sanctions on ‘Israel’: Belgian Deputy PM

Story Code : 1094558
Time for Sanctions on ‘Israel’: Belgian Deputy PM
“We cannot look away while children are killed every day in Gaza,” the politician told the Nieuwsblad newspaper on Wednesday. “It is time for sanctions against ‘Israel.’ The rain of bombs is inhumane. It is clear that ‘Israel’ does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire.”

She proposed suspending Belgium’s association agreement with ‘Israel’ and banning the import of products from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories. Officials and military personnel found guilty of war crimes should be banned from traveling to the EU, she added.

‘Israel’ launched its bombardment of Gaza last month after Hamas resistance group launched its biggest Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7. In the month since then, over 10,000 people have been martyred in Gaza, according to a tally by local officials.

“There must be an investigation into the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps. This is war violence that is never acceptable,” De Sutter said, suggesting additional funding for The Hague-based International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction the Zionist entity does not recognize.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also blasted the ‘Israeli’ military tactics at a gathering of diplomats in Brussels on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023