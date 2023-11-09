Time for Sanctions on ‘Israel’: Belgian Deputy PM

Islam Times - ‘Israel’ should face repercussions for the massive civilian death toll from its anti-Hamas operation in Gaza, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter said.

“We cannot look away while children are killed every day in Gaza,” the politician told the Nieuwsblad newspaper on Wednesday. “It is time for sanctions against ‘Israel.’ The rain of bombs is inhumane. It is clear that ‘Israel’ does not care about the international demands for a ceasefire.”She proposed suspending Belgium’s association agreement with ‘Israel’ and banning the import of products from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories. Officials and military personnel found guilty of war crimes should be banned from traveling to the EU, she added.‘Israel’ launched its bombardment of Gaza last month after Hamas resistance group launched its biggest Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7. In the month since then, over 10,000 people have been martyred in Gaza, according to a tally by local officials.“There must be an investigation into the bombings of hospitals and refugee camps. This is war violence that is never acceptable,” De Sutter said, suggesting additional funding for The Hague-based International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction the Zionist entity does not recognize.Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also blasted the ‘Israeli’ military tactics at a gathering of diplomats in Brussels on Monday.