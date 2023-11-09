‘Israel’ Worse Than Nazis, Gaza Is A Concentration Camp: Ex-UK MP

Islam Times - Chris Williamson, a former Member of Parliament for the UK’s Labour Party, described the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity as worse than Nazis and the Gaza Strip as a concentration camp in an interview with TalkTV on November 8.

The interviewer asked Williamson whether he thought that a ceasefire between ‘Israel’ and Hamas would benefit civilians in Gaza.In response to a question, Williamson said “Well they [Gazans] are being massacred on a daily basis…So, of course, a ceasefire would be beneficial for the people living in Gaza…”The interviewer then interjected: “Why are they being massacred?” To which Williamson disregarded and continued “to which, let’s remember, is a concentration camp.”The interviewer quickly condemned Williamson’s statement as a falsehood, stating “It is not a concentration camp.” Audibly distressed, the interviewer asked Williamson “How dare you use that phrase! How dare you.”While the interviewer spoke, Williamson continued “They are penned in. Nobody is allowed to go into Gaza. They have a fence around them. They are regularly bombarded by the ‘Israeli’ regime. What an absolute outrage! And how you can defend a regime which has behaved worse than Nazis actually, in some respects…”“Worse than Nazis, there we go,” the interview interrupted. “Worse than Nazis.”“Yes, absolute,” Williamson reaffirmed.“What we are seeing,” Williamson continued, “1000s of children have been murdered by this ‘Israeli’ regime.”More than 10,000 Palestinians were martyred so far in the war and 40% of those casualties are children.