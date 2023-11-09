0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 22:00

UNRWA Says 99 Staff Killed in Gaza

Story Code : 1094561
UNRWA Says 99 Staff Killed in Gaza
The commissioner added that severely limiting food, water and medicine in Gaza is “collective punishment”, saying that the killing of thousands of children “cannot be collateral damage”.

Lazzarini, the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), also said there was need for a meaningful continuous humanitarian aid to Gaza including fuel. He said aid coming in through Rafah was inadequate, adding that all crossings into Gaza should be opened.

He said pushing one million people to leave their homes and concentrate them in areas that lack adequate infrastructure constitutes “forced displacement”.

Following the announcement earlier today by the Israeli army of an additional four-hour evacuation corridor along Salah al-Din Road, thousands of Palestinians were seen leaving northern Gaza on Thursday.



In the past days, Israeli authorities have given a number of brief windows for residents to head south, saying on Wednesday that more than 50,000 people took the road, up from 15,000 the previous day.

Many residents have been resisting the idea of moving south, either due to the danger of crossing or due to the risks of being targeted in the south too.

The UN estimated that up to 30,000 people had returned to their homes in the north after failing to find shelters as Israeli air strikes heavily bombarded areas in southern Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
Activists Block Boeing Facility Supplying Bombs to “Israel”
7 November 2023
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
Raisi: US Military Support Encourages Zionists To Kill Palestinians
6 November 2023
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
Iran Asks Pope Francis to Press for Ending ‘Israeli’ Crimes in Gaza
6 November 2023