Thursday 9 November 2023 - 22:03

Turkey Calls on ECO Members to Raise Voice against Israel's Attacks on Gaza

Turkey Calls on ECO Members to Raise Voice against Israel
"If we, as the Economic Cooperation Organization, do not raise our voices together as Muslims today, when will we?" Erdogan said at the Economic Cooperation Organization's 16th summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"Israel continues to bomb schools, mosques, churches, hospitals, and crushing all humanitarian values," the Turkish president was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan said that women and children make up 73% of the approximately 11,000 people that Israel has brutally killed in Gaza. He also criticized the US and the West for saying nothing about Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Erdogan stated that Turkey has so far sent 10 planes carrying 230 tons of humanitarian aid to Egypt's El Arish airport with the assistance of Cairo.

Israel launched a barrage of air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, killing at least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, so far, according to Palestinian figures.
