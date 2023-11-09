0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 22:06

Russia May Cut Diplomatic Relations with US: Ryabkov

"We are indeed going through an acute crisis in relations, the likes of which we have never seen before. We need to carefully calibrate and verify the steps we are taking to prevent further escalation. Our leadership encourages the Foreign Ministry and other federal government agencies to act this way, which is what we are guided by. However, we have seen the Americans take a series of irresponsible and escalatory steps with regard to Ukraine, and not only there," TASS quoted the senior diplomat as saying. "That is why, if we look at Washington’s current behavior model from this perspective, I don’t rule out anything at all. The level [of diplomatic ties] may be lowered; and the severance of diplomatic relations is also possible," he added.

Still, the deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia did not plan to initiate the severance of diplomatic relations with the US. "We believe that diplomatic relations are an element of international affairs that need to be taken care of because otherwise we will lose all that’s left of civilized channels for sending messages to each other," Ryabkov said.

The senior diplomat also pointed out that Russia would always respond to any US challenges and provocations. "I think the Americans know us by now, watching how firmly and consistently we defend our interests in all areas," Ryabkov emphasized.
