Time Running Out for Tel Aviv to Continue Crimes: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has asserted that time is running out for the Israeli regime to continue its brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip as it nears its collapse.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian said the only good Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu did was further destabilize the foundations of the “fake Israeli regime.”Netanyahu unmasked the “criminal, violent and aggressive face of the Zionist regime” in the massacre of the women and children of Gaza, he wrote.“Undoubtedly, the future belongs to Palestine,” the top Iranian diplomat added.Amir-Abdollahian’s comments come amid widespread international condemnation of the Israeli regime’s deadly bombing campaign in Gaza and growing calls to end the regime’s atrocities.Tel Aviv waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 10,569 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, while nearly 26,475 others have been injured.