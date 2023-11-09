Israeli Air Strikes Hit Vicinity of Two of Two Gaza Hospitals

Islam Times - At least three people were killed and dozens of others injured, after an Israeli air strike at dawn on Thursday hit the vicinity of Al-Nasr Hospital in western Gaza.

Quoting Palestinian sources, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli regime fired several missiles around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, resulting in missile fragments falling into the hospital courtyard.Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical facility in the besieged Palestinian enclave.At the same time, the regime also fired flares into the sky of Gaza City, with a particular focus on the al-Shati Camp.Shells and missiles were also launched in the direction of Rafah. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack.