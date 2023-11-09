Israeli Air Strikes Hit Vicinity of Two of Two Gaza Hospitals

Quoting Palestinian sources, Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli regime fired several missiles around the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, resulting in missile fragments falling into the hospital courtyard.
Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical facility in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
At the same time, the regime also fired flares into the sky of Gaza City, with a particular focus on the al-Shati Camp.
Shells and missiles were also launched in the direction of Rafah. There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack.