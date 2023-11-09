0
Thursday 9 November 2023 - 22:35

Internal Disagreements Emerge within ‘Israel’ over Gaza War Management

Story Code : 1094568
According to Michael Shemesh, the esteemed political affairs correspondent for the Israeli channel Kan, former Minister of Security Gadi Eisenkot and current Defense Minister Benny Gantz find themselves at loggerheads over the IOF’s actions in this ongoing crisis. This disagreement has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power in Israel.

The Israeli media has been buzzing with speculation and analysis as the conflict rages on. The stakes are high, and the world watches with bated breath as the situation escalates. But behind closed doors, a battle of ideologies is taking place, threatening to undermine the unity of the Israeli government.

Eisenkot, a seasoned veteran in matters of security, has reportedly expressed reservations about the IOF’s approach in dealing with the Palestinian Resistance’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. His concerns stem from a belief that a heavy-handed response may only serve to further fuel the flames of conflict, leading to more casualties and a prolonged cycle of violence.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed disagreements, divisions, and resignations among officials in the Israeli prisoners’ affairs body in several cases concerning communication at the political level and negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian Resistance.
