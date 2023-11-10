0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 07:50

Anti-‘Israel’ Protesters Occupy NYT Building

Story Code : 1094592
The protest kicked off around 16:00, beginning at the New York Public Library in Midtown before descending upon the NYT office. Hundreds of activists took part in the march, many seen with Palestinian flags and signs carrying anti-‘Israel’ slogans.

Protesters also condemned Washington’s staunch support for ‘Israel’, with some heard accusing President Joe Biden of “supporting genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, according to the New York Post.

At one point, demonstrators passed out mock issues of the NYT dubbed “the New York Crimes,” which said the outlet had “blood…on its hands” for “inciting enthusiasm for war.” It went on to list the names of dozens of journalists killed in the latest bout of violence, with the parody headline “We killed our colleagues.”

“We will continue holding the New York Times to account… for inciting genocide!” protesters were heard chanting. “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for the New York Times!”

Sometime near the tail end of the protest, which disbanded around 18:00, a NYPD police cruiser was vandalized, with its back window smashed out and slogans scrawled on the vehicle with spray paint, including the words “Free Gaza.” Police reported no arrests during the action, however.

The latest round of fighting in Gaza erupted last month when Hamas launched a surprise offensive in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories. Since then, the Zionist military has carried out weeks of retaliatory airstrikes and gradually escalated a major ground assault on Gaza, leaving nearly 11,000 Palestinians martyred, including around 4,400 children, according to local officials.
