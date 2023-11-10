Iran Highlights Need for Muslim Action to Stop Gaza War

Islam Times - The president of Iran warned that if the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) fails to help the people of Gaza, the scope of clashes in the region will expand because the nations would perceive the Islamic governments to be impotent.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan on Thursday.Describing the issue of Palestine and the Israeli regime’s heinous crimes against Gaza as the Islamic world and the human community’s overriding issues at present, the Iranian president called for the Muslim world’s mounting pressures on the Zionist regime.Raisi described the severance of political and economic relations between the Islamic countries and the Israeli regime as an effective and deterrent measure to stop the Zionist atrocities against Palestinians.Deploring the international organizations’ silence on the Israeli massacre of defenseless Palestinians, President Raisi said all Muslim countries, including Iran, Turkey and Egypt, are now facing a “divine test” and must act in a timely manner to counter the Zionist regime’s unprecedented crimes.Stressing the need for the Islamic world’s coordinated action in support of Palestine, Raisi said if the emergency meeting of the OIC, recently held in Saudi Arabia, fails to save the Palestinians, the scope of regional clashes will expand, because the regional nations will perceive that the Islamic governments are incapable of assisting Gaza and the people of Palestine.For his part, President Erdogan denounced the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.He also pledged that Turkey will work with Iran to assist the people of Palestine and mount pressures on the Zionist regime.At least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas fighters launched a surprise operation against Israel outside Gaza.Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues as its ground forces push deeper into urban areas across the north of the enclave.The Zionist army conducts more nightly raids across the occupied West Bank after one of the deadliest incursions since the Gaza war began.