Yemen Stages Another Military Operation Against Israel

Islam Times - Yemen's Armed Forces announced carrying out yet another military operation against the Israeli regime, acting on their pledge of keeping up the strikes as long as the regime sustains its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

The operation saw the Yemeni Armed Forces launching a batch of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets lying across the Southern part of the occupied territories on Thursday, Al-Masirah television network reported, citing Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree.Those included military targets in the Umm Al-Rashrash area in the city of Eilat, the report added."Saree also confirmed that the operation had successfully achieved its objectives and led to direct casualties," it said.The official reiterated that the Yemeni forces would continue to carry out their military operations "until the Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops".Israel's war on Gaza started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Most recently, Gaza's Health Ministry confirmed the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks had climbed to 10,800. The victims include 4,400 children, 2,900 women and 700 elders, while more than 27,000 people have been injured.On Wednesday, Yemen's Armed Forces announced shooting down of an advanced American drone as the aircraft was performing an operation in support of the Israeli regime. On Tuesday, the forces announced they had launched a large-scale drone strike against "sensitive" targets in the occupied territories in a show of support for Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.On October 31 too, the forces had launched large-scale military strikes against Israeli targets using a "large batch of ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones".