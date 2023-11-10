0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 09:02

PM: Palestinian Suffering Not Start in October, "But Is 75 Years Old"

Story Code : 1094600
PM: Palestinian Suffering Not Start in October, "But Is 75 Years Old"
"We are a victim here... defending oneself doesn't mean occupying someone's land,” Shtayyeh said, adding that “what Israel is doing is not a war against Hamas” but a war against “all Palestinian people”, CNN reported.   

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, into the occupied territories in response to the Israeli’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

Shtayyeh also accused Israel of being “in clear breach of international humanitarian law", saying that "crimes are being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, people who are innocent".

The Palestinian official added that "a blockage” – Israel's complete siege of Gaza – has created problems, including food shortages and attempts at deportation against Gazans working in Israel.

During the Paris conference, Shtayyeh also called for an end to the conflict in order for “humanitarian relief to make sense.”  

“What use is offering a meal to someone who will die the next day?” he said.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 10,812 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, including 4,412 children and 2,918 women, while nearly 26,905 others have been injured.
