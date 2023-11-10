0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 10:39

Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops

Story Code : 1094607
Al-Walai stressed, “There will be no truce with the US occupation in the country, except with a genuine and binding ceasefire on the part of the enemy towards the people of the strip”.

“The safe withdrawal of US forces from Iraq depends on the secure and continuous arrival of humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza,” the Iraqi resistance leader added.

Al-Walai reiterated the strong commitment of the Islamic resistance in Iraq to support Palestine, its people and its resistance.

Earlier, the resistance targeted the US occupation’s base Ain al-Assad with three operations using different weapons that hit their targets. It also targeted the American Harir base with two drones that hit their targets directly.
