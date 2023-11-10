Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops

Islam Times - The Secretary General of Iraq’s Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada confirmed that there will be no cessation of the Resistance operations in Iraq unless “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip cease.

Al-Walai stressed, “There will be no truce with the US occupation in the country, except with a genuine and binding ceasefire on the part of the enemy towards the people of the strip”.“The safe withdrawal of US forces from Iraq depends on the secure and continuous arrival of humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza,” the Iraqi resistance leader added.Al-Walai reiterated the strong commitment of the Islamic resistance in Iraq to support Palestine, its people and its resistance.Earlier, the resistance targeted the US occupation’s base Ain al-Assad with three operations using different weapons that hit their targets. It also targeted the American Harir base with two drones that hit their targets directly.