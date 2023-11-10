Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza

Islam Times - The Yemeni Armed Forces announced carrying out yet another military operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, acting on their pledge of keeping up the strikes as long as the regime sustains its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

The operation saw the Armed Forces launching a batch of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets lying across the southern part of the occupied territories on Thursday, according to Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree.Those included military targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area in the occupied city of ‘Eilat.’Saree also confirmed that the operation had successfully achieved its objectives and led to direct casualties.The official reiterated that the Yemeni forces would continue to carry out their military operations "until the ‘Israeli’ aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops."The Zionist war on Gaza started after the territory's resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Most recently, Gaza's health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from ‘Israeli’ attacks had climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people have been injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra told a press conference in Gaza City.On Wednesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced shooting down an advanced US drone as the aircraft was performing an operation in support of the ‘Israeli’ regime.On Tuesday, the forces said they had launched a large-scale drone strike against "sensitive" targets in the occupied territories in a show of support for Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.On October 31 too, the forces had launched large-scale military strikes against ‘Israeli’ targets using a "large barrage of ballistic and winged missiles, and a large number of drones."