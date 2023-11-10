0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:27

Biden Administration Warned by American Diplomats of Growing Arab Fury Against US

Story Code : 1094752
The cable underscores profound concern among American officials about the growing anger against the United States that erupted soon after ‘Israel’ launched its operations against Hamas, following the resistance group’s offensive in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on October 7.

“We are losing badly on the messaging battlespace,” reads a cable from the US Embassy in Oman, citing conversations with “a wide range of trusted and sober-minded contacts.”

The robust US support for ‘Israel’s’ actions is being seen, the cable warns, “as material and moral culpability in what they consider to be possible war crimes.”

The cable from the embassy was written by the second-highest US official in Muscat and sent to, among others, the White House’s National Security Council, the CIA and the FBI. While it’s just one cable from a regional embassy, it provides a private snapshot of the alarm over the growing anti-US wave sweeping the Middle East.

Another cable obtained by CNN from the American embassy in Cairo relayed back to Washington the commentary in a state-run Egyptian newspaper that “President Biden’s cruelty and disregard for Palestinians exceeded all previous US presidents.”

President Joe Biden has been under growing pressure domestically and abroad over US support of ‘Israel’ amid images of destruction in Gaza and the dire humanitarian crisis in the region. Meanwhile, the administration has resisted calls for a ceasefire.

In recent days, US allies in the Arab world have made clear their deep anger at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
