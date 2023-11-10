IRGC Deputy Cmdr.: "Resistance Will Resist until the Defeat of Zionists"

Islam Times - Brigadier General Fadavi stated that the Resistance front stands strong despite the weapons of the superpowers and will resist until the defeat of the Zionists.

IRGC deputy commander-in-chief Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, said on Friday at the gathering of the delegations of war Veterans of Tehran in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, that the war in the occupied territories of Palestine is one of the most fundamental issues throughout history for the servants of God because the servants whom God created free are oppressed and tortured.IRGC deputy commander-in-chief emphasized, "The people of Islamic Iran stood up against the oppression of the United States since the very beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution because it is God's command to stand up against the oppressors.Brigadier General Fadavi stated, "The resistance front also stands strong despite the weapons of the superpowers and will resist until the defeat of the Zionists."On Saturday, October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance forces launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood against Israeli positions, and the Israeli regime, in order to retaliate and compensate for its defeat and stop the resistance operations, has closed all the crossings of the Gaza strip and is bombarding this area.Western support for the Israeli regime under the pretext of self-defense has practically been a green light and a license for this regime to continue the brutal killing of Palestinian children and women.