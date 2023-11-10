0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:33

US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria Come under Attack

The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited by the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given.

The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks.

The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries,  Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries.

US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45.

The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.
