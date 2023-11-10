US Al-Tanf Garrison in Syria Come under Attack

Islam Times - An Iraqi resistance group has claimed responsibility for a drone strike at the al-Tanf garrison in the US-controlled part of southeastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, Syrian state news agency reported Friday.

The Iraqi militia said in a statement cited by the news agency that the drone hit the target directly. No other details were given.The outpost in Syria, as well as the Al-Asad air base near Baghdad in Iraq, has recently seen a spike of attacks.The attacks, by drones and missiles, resulted in several dozen injuries, Pentagon press secretary, Pat Ryder said, including a mix of minor injuries and traumatic brain injuries.US media put the number of injured US personnel at over 45.The Syrian government accuses the United States of illegally occupying oil-rich territories in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa governorates in the country’s north and east to plunder its natural resources.