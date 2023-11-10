0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:35

Saudi Crown Prince Calls for End of War in Gaza

"We condemn what the Gaza Strip is facing from military assault, targeting of civilians, the violations of international law by the Israeli occupation authorities," Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said during an African-Saudi summit held in the kingdom's capital, Riyadh

"We stress the need to stop this war and the forced displacement of Palestinians."

Israeli occupation forces continue their genocidal airstrikes, bombing hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip, and as their latest atrocity, targeting al-Shifa Hospital where thousands of Palestinians are seeking refuge from the aggression.

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the director general of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, said the Israeli regime conducted four attacks on the largest medical complex in Gaza since the early hours of Friday.

He warned that Israel is “waging a war on the hospitals and the healthcare sector in Gaza.”

Two of the fatal strikes targeted the outpatient clinic buildings and the maternity hospital in the Al-Shifa medical complex.

Meanwhile, one of the strikes hit an area near the encampment where journalists were staying in al-Shifa. The exact number of casualties is not clear yet.

Israeli strikes also bombed the Ranteesi Children’s Hospital and areas near the Indonesian Hospital and al-Quds Hospital.

The Gaza-based health ministry said thousands of Palestinians remain trapped in hospitals as Israel intensifies its bombardment of Gaza.

“Israeli tanks had surrounded the al-Rantisi and al-Nasr Hospitals in all directions,” said Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesman for the ministry.

“Thousands of patients, medical staff, and displaced people are trapped inside hospitals, without water and food, and are at risk of death at any moment.”

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

On October 17, hundreds of civilians were killed and injured by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The attack has been condemned as an act of genocide by many governments around the world.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began early in October.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has urged the United Nations secretary-general to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the besieged strip to counter Israel’s “false” claims that they are used as launch pad for anti-Israel operations. Hamas has noted that the claims are aimed to “justify” Israel’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza.
