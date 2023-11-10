0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:42

Iran Doesn't Direct Any Attack on US Bases

Story Code : 1094759
Iran Doesn
"Lloyd Austin", US Defense Secretary, published a statement on Wednesday evening and claimed that American forces, on the order of the president of this country, attacked a facility in eastern Syria that was used by the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps and affiliated groups. This attack was carried out by two American F-15 fighter jets in response to a series of attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.

In the past few days after the Israeli massacre in Gaza, US military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by drone, rocket, and missile attacks on several occasions.

Iran officially announced earlier that it has no role in any attack at US bases.

Amir Saied Iravani, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, in an interview with CNN, reiterated: 

interview with CNN, reiterated: “We have said very clearly that Iran is not involved in any attack against the United States forces in the region, adding that any attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq were undertaken by others at “their own decision and by their direction.”

According to this report, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s envoy to the UN, was asked about Iranian support in attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon on Israel, by Houthis in Yemen — including the shooting down of a US Reaper drone on Wednesday, Iravani said there was cooperation and collaboration, but that Iran was not directing any of those operations.

Elsewhere Iravani said he has not had any “direct conversation” about containing the conflict in Israel with his US counterpart in the UN.

Following the attacks of the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza and Washington's support for these attacks, the Iraqi Islamic resistance had warned America that it would target American bases in the region.

"Sabrina Singh", the deputy Press secretary of the US Department of Defense, announced to reporters in Washington on Tuesday: "Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, US forces have been attacked at least 40 times including 22 times in Iraq and 18 times in Syria."
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023