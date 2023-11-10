Islam Times - Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in an interview with CNN once again reiterated that Iran had not been directing any anti-US operations in the region.

"Lloyd Austin", US Defense Secretary, published a statement on Wednesday evening and claimed that American forces, on the order of the president of this country, attacked a facility in eastern Syria that was used by the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps and affiliated groups. This attack was carried out by two American F-15 fighter jets in response to a series of attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.In the past few days after the Israeli massacre in Gaza, US military bases in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by drone, rocket, and missile attacks on several occasions.Iran officially announced earlier that it has no role in any attack at US bases.Amir Saied Iravani, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, in an interview with CNN, reiterated:interview with CNN, reiterated: “We have said very clearly that Iran is not involved in any attack against the United States forces in the region, adding that any attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq were undertaken by others at “their own decision and by their direction.”According to this report, Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s envoy to the UN, was asked about Iranian support in attacks by Hezbollah in Lebanon on Israel, by Houthis in Yemen — including the shooting down of a US Reaper drone on Wednesday, Iravani said there was cooperation and collaboration, but that Iran was not directing any of those operations.Elsewhere Iravani said he has not had any “direct conversation” about containing the conflict in Israel with his US counterpart in the UN.Following the attacks of the Israeli regime against the oppressed people of Gaza and Washington's support for these attacks, the Iraqi Islamic resistance had warned America that it would target American bases in the region."Sabrina Singh", the deputy Press secretary of the US Department of Defense, announced to reporters in Washington on Tuesday: "Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, US forces have been attacked at least 40 times including 22 times in Iraq and 18 times in Syria."