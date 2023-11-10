0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:51

IOF Launches Dramatic Crackdown in the West Bank, Fears of Intifada Rise

Story Code : 1094761
IOF Launches Dramatic Crackdown in the West Bank, Fears of Intifada Rise
At the early morning, IOF stormed the towns of Anata and Hizma, northeast of Occupied Al-Quds. Simultaneously, they invaded the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, where the IOF hindered the entry of Palestinian ambulance teams, physically assaulting them.

As tensions escalated, the IOF fired flares in the eastern part of Qalqilya after a shooting operation against the “Tzofim” checkpoint. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claimed responsibility for the operation, leading to multiple injuries among IOF soldiers.

Continuing their raids, the IOF arrested several young men during their visit to the Askar Camp. Unexpectedly, the local forces confronted the raiding soldiers, utilizing an improvised explosive device (IED) to target them.

 
Israeli occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in the town of Barta’a, to the southwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/MTSnQdx1Ac

— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 9, 2023

IOF Targeting Former Prisoners

Further into the West Bank, the IOF detained former prisoner Zaidan Hattab from his home in the Jalazone camp.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and occupation forces in an attempted invasion of Beit Furik.

The IOF’s actions also extended to the town of Jaba, where they conducted multiple raids, and to Al-Khalil, where they bombed the houses of imprisoned brothers Mohammad and Saqer al-Shantir. In Arroub camp, the IOF made several arrests following another raid.

 
Israeli military forces used a Palestinian detainee as a human shield in the Al Fawar Refugee camp in Hebron. pic.twitter.com/EZfx4xLKzX

— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 10, 2023

Concerns are rising within Israeli security and military institutions as fears of an intifada in the West Bank intensify. Israeli media reports suggest that Israeli officials are preparing for potential unrest, including an anticipated scenario of an intifada against the illegal settlers in the heart of ‘Israel’.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023