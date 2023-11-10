IOF Launches Dramatic Crackdown in the West Bank, Fears of Intifada Rise

Islam Times - In the midst of a spate of raids and confrontations, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) took control of various cities and towns in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds on Friday morning. The operations targeted individuals, refugee camps, and even former prisoners.

At the early morning, IOF stormed the towns of Anata and Hizma, northeast of Occupied Al-Quds. Simultaneously, they invaded the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem, where the IOF hindered the entry of Palestinian ambulance teams, physically assaulting them.As tensions escalated, the IOF fired flares in the eastern part of Qalqilya after a shooting operation against the “Tzofim” checkpoint. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades claimed responsibility for the operation, leading to multiple injuries among IOF soldiers.Continuing their raids, the IOF arrested several young men during their visit to the Askar Camp. Unexpectedly, the local forces confronted the raiding soldiers, utilizing an improvised explosive device (IED) to target them.Israeli occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign in the town of Barta’a, to the southwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/MTSnQdx1Ac— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 9, 2023Further into the West Bank, the IOF detained former prisoner Zaidan Hattab from his home in the Jalazone camp.Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and occupation forces in an attempted invasion of Beit Furik.The IOF’s actions also extended to the town of Jaba, where they conducted multiple raids, and to Al-Khalil, where they bombed the houses of imprisoned brothers Mohammad and Saqer al-Shantir. In Arroub camp, the IOF made several arrests following another raid.Israeli military forces used a Palestinian detainee as a human shield in the Al Fawar Refugee camp in Hebron. pic.twitter.com/EZfx4xLKzX— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 10, 2023Concerns are rising within Israeli security and military institutions as fears of an intifada in the West Bank intensify. Israeli media reports suggest that Israeli officials are preparing for potential unrest, including an anticipated scenario of an intifada against the illegal settlers in the heart of ‘Israel’.