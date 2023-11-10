0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:52

Biden: No Possibility of Gaza Ceasefire

Story Code : 1094762
“None. No possibility,” Biden told reporters outside the White House when asked about the chances of a firm cessation in hostilities, RT reported.

Speaking to reporters separately later in the day as he was boarding the Air Force One, the American president revealed he had been pushing for a “pause” in fighting “for a lot more than three days".

The US, however, has not managed to secure even that long of a pause from Israel, which is apparently determined to continue its war on Hamas until the group is completely destroyed.

Thus far, Israel has only agreed to implement daily humanitarian breaks, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby revealed during a press conference, hailing this development as “significant steps forward".

“Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand,” Kirby told reporters on Thursday, adding, “We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause (and) that this process is starting today.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday the four-hour periodic pauses by the Israeli military announced Thursday do not amount to a ceasefire and will not affect the fight in Gaza. He stressed there would be no ceasefire until Hamas releases hostages held in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly rejected the prospect of reaching any sort of ceasefire with Hamas while the group continues to hold hostages it took during its initial attack on October 7.

“There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told aircraft crews at the Ramon air force base over the weekend.

In private, however, Israel has reportedly refused to agree to a ceasefire, even if it was to secure the  release of said hostages. According to The Guardian daily newspaper, Netanyahu has already rejected a deal for a five-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of certain hostages. The original deal involved freeing children, women, the elderly, and sick people, the paper wrote, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Israeli government shot down the proposal, however, with Netanyahu demonstrating a tough stance and responding by launching a ground offensive instead.
