0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:54

Palestinian Official: Israel Expanding Aggression in Gaza to West Bank

Story Code : 1094763
Palestinian Official: Israel Expanding Aggression in Gaza to West Bank
Abu Rudeinah made the remarks at a press conference, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

"Israel has moved its full-fledged aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza to the West Bank, where today it killed and wounded dozens of our people," he said.

"Israel aims to kill and displace as many Palestinians as possible and to liquidate the Palestinian cause," he added.

Abu Rudeinah urged the United States to "oblige the Israeli occupation government to stop this comprehensive aggression against our people everywhere".

Questioning the US administration’s position on Israel’s attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, he asked, “Does the bombing of the city of Jenin and its camp with missiles and planes and the killing of dozens of our people, including children and women, fall within the category of self-defense, or is it brutal aggression, genocide, murder and displacement?”

He called on upcoming Arab and Islamic summits to take decisions that are "commensurate with the scale of this Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people".

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning "in the strongest terms the brutal aggression and attacks committed by the occupation forces since this morning against our people in general and against Jenin, its camp and its towns in particular".

“The occupation authorities are practicing collective punishment on our people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank and are trying to impose new changes on reality by force, in a way that serves their map of colonial interests,” it announced.

It also accused Israel of attempting "to explode the situation in the occupied West Bank and force it into an uncontrollable spiral of violence" and pushing to change realities on the ground, benefitting from the global preoccupation with the war on Gaza.

The statement called on the international community to "intervene immediately to stop the occupation's aggression against our people and to force the occupying state to submit to the international will for peace and end its occupation of the land of the State of Palestine before it is too late".

Eighteen Palestinians were killed by Israeli Army fire in the West Bank on Thursday, and one other in Friday, taking the death toll in the occupied territory since the recent conflict flared up to 182.

Israel conducts daily military raids in various cities of the West Bank amid increased settler violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023