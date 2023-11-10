0
Friday 10 November 2023 - 21:58

Poll: Voters Trust Trump over Biden on Ukraine, Israel, China

Story Code : 1094766
Poll: Voters Trust Trump over Biden on Ukraine, Israel, China
The Bloomberg News and Morning Consult Poll found that more voters said they trust Trump to handle relations between the US and China. Forty-six percent said they trust Trump with the issue, while 34 percent said they trust Biden more. Twenty percent of respondents said they didn’t trust either one of them to handle foreign policy with China.

Similarly, 45 percent of respondents said they trust Trump to handle the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden again earned less trust among voters, with 34 percent. Twenty-one percent said neither candidate is trustworthy to handle the war, the poll found.

Slightly more voters were undecided when it came to the Israel-Hamas war, the survey found. Twenty-four percent of respondents said they didn’t trust either Trump or Biden to handle the unfolding conflict in the Middle East.

Forty-three percent said they trust Trump to handle the war, while 33 percent said they trust Biden with the conflict.

Swing-state voters generally said Biden is doing the right amount to help civilians in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, though “considerable numbers” think he is either doing too much or too little.

In a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Trump and Biden, more respondents chose Trump. The former president earned 40 percent support in the theoretical election, while Biden earned 38 percent.

In another recently released CNN poll, Trump narrowly leads Biden. It found Trump polling at 49 percent to Biden’s 45 among registered voters in the hypothetical rematch between the 2020 election competitors.

A New York Times/Siena College poll has also found Trump leading Biden in five out of six critical battleground states, which were deemed likely to determine the outcome of the 2024 race.

Both polls found Biden losing support with voters of color.

Trump is polling far ahead of the other Republican candidates, who debated without him for the third time this week.

During Wednesday’s debate, candidates set themselves apart on foreign policy as they fielded questions about Ukraine, Israel and China. The candidates disagreed about how to handle the war in Ukraine.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie staunchly backed Ukraine in its war against Russia, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were critical of the US backing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
UK Labor MP Resigns in Support of Gaza Ceasefire
8 November 2023
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
Four Major Banned Weapons Israelis Using against Gaza
8 November 2023
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
US Approves Transfer of $320 Million Guided Bombs to Israel
7 November 2023
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
Yemeni Drones Hit Sensitive ‘Israeli’ Targets in Show of Support for Gaza
7 November 2023