Poll: Voters Trust Trump over Biden on Ukraine, Israel, China

Islam Times - Voters trust former President Donald Trump to navigate issues with Ukraine, Israel and China more than President Joe Biden, a new poll found.

The Bloomberg News and Morning Consult Poll found that more voters said they trust Trump to handle relations between the US and China. Forty-six percent said they trust Trump with the issue, while 34 percent said they trust Biden more. Twenty percent of respondents said they didn’t trust either one of them to handle foreign policy with China.Similarly, 45 percent of respondents said they trust Trump to handle the Russia-Ukraine war. Biden again earned less trust among voters, with 34 percent. Twenty-one percent said neither candidate is trustworthy to handle the war, the poll found.Slightly more voters were undecided when it came to the Israel-Hamas war, the survey found. Twenty-four percent of respondents said they didn’t trust either Trump or Biden to handle the unfolding conflict in the Middle East.Forty-three percent said they trust Trump to handle the war, while 33 percent said they trust Biden with the conflict.Swing-state voters generally said Biden is doing the right amount to help civilians in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, though “considerable numbers” think he is either doing too much or too little.In a hypothetical 2024 matchup between Trump and Biden, more respondents chose Trump. The former president earned 40 percent support in the theoretical election, while Biden earned 38 percent.In another recently released CNN poll, Trump narrowly leads Biden. It found Trump polling at 49 percent to Biden’s 45 among registered voters in the hypothetical rematch between the 2020 election competitors.A New York Times/Siena College poll has also found Trump leading Biden in five out of six critical battleground states, which were deemed likely to determine the outcome of the 2024 race.Both polls found Biden losing support with voters of color.Trump is polling far ahead of the other Republican candidates, who debated without him for the third time this week.During Wednesday’s debate, candidates set themselves apart on foreign policy as they fielded questions about Ukraine, Israel and China. The candidates disagreed about how to handle the war in Ukraine.Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie staunchly backed Ukraine in its war against Russia, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were critical of the US backing.