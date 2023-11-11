UN Warns Violence in Sudan 'Verging on Pure Evil'

Islam Times - Violence against civilians in Sudan is "verging on pure evil," a senior United Nations official warned on Friday, as a humanitarian crisis in the country worsens and ethnic violence escalates in the western region of Darfur.

"We continue to receive unrelenting and appalling reports of sexual- and gender-based violence and forced disappearance, arbitrary detentions and grave violations of human and children's rights," Nkweta-Salami told reporters.

"What is happening is verging on pure evil," she said, Reuters reported.

Nkweta-Salami said some 25 million people - more than half of the population - need humanitarian help and protection and more than six million have fled their homes and are displaced inside Sudan or in neighboring countries.

A war erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after weeks of rising tension between the two sides over a plan to integrate forces as part of a transition from military rule to civilian democracy.