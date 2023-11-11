0
Saturday 11 November 2023 - 12:05

Patients Losing Lives As ‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Story Code : 1094918
Patients Losing Lives As ‘Israeli’ Forces Attack Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
The Zionist regime’s fighter jets and tanks have been shelling the area outside the hospital from around 9 pm local time on Friday and into Saturday morning without a pause, putting the lives of some 15,000 Palestinian patients and civilians sheltering inside at risk.

Some departments and the yard of the medical complex, the biggest in Gaza, have been directly hit, health officials have said.

The targeted attacks have led to a fire inside the complex. The intensive care and pediatric departments have stopped working, according to Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"We are besieged inside the Al-Shifa medical complex," Al-Qidra said in a statement. "We can say that the Al-Shifa medical complex has stopped working and is out of service."

At around 6 am local time [4 am GMT], power was completely cut off from the hospital, leaving patients on life support at high risk of death at any moment. There is also no water, no food and internet inside the hospital.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one premature baby hooked to incubators has already died. A total of 39 other babies face the same fate in the coming hours if power is not immediately restored, doctors inside the hospital have warned.

The lack of power is also affecting dozens of patients on life support. One person has already died as ventilators stop working.

"Thousands are trapped inside the complex, including patients, medical staff, first responders and civil defense personnel," Muhammad Abu Salima, the director of Al-Shifa hospital, told Al Jazeera.

"We are hours away from death, and the world is watching us die, but we are not numbers," Abu Salima said.

Meanwhile, ‘Israeli’ snipers and armed drones have been targeting anyone moving between the different hospital buildings.
Comment


Featured Stories
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
US Takes Control of Israeli Nuclear Plants
8 November 2023