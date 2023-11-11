France’s Macron: “Israel” Must Stop Bombing Civilians in Gaza

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said there was “no justification” for the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s bombing of “these babies, these ladies, these old people” in the war against Hamas and reiterated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge ‘Israel’ to stop,” Macron told the BBC, expressing hope that other Western leaders will join his call.Macron’s comments were met with pushback from “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Hamas was to blame as a result of its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.During the interview with the BBC, Macron said the “Israeli” entity had the right to protect itself after the October 7 offensive and that France “clearly condemns” the Hamas-led operation in which some 1,200 “Israeli” settlers died and 240 others were taken captives.“We know what terrorism means in France,” Macron said on the sidelines of an international peace forum in Paris.But he insisted there was “no justification” for the bombing of civilians.The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says that more than 11,000 people, mainly civilians, have been murdered by “Israel’s” air and ground assault since the Hamas operation.Macron said that all governments and aid agencies at a humanitarian aid conference in Paris on Thursday had agreed that a “humanitarian pause” followed by a “ceasefire” was the only way to protect Gaza’s civilians.When asked whether the “Israeli” entity had breached international law, Macron replied: “I’m not a judge. I’m a head of state” who sought to be “a partner and a friend” to the apartheid “Israeli” entity.The French leader added that he disagreed that the best way for the entity to “protect [itself] is having a large bombing of Gaza.”This was creating “resentment and bad feelings” in the Middle East, he said.