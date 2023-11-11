Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is giving a speech on the occasion of Hezbollah’s Martyr Day, which is celebrated every year on the 11th of November, the day the first self-sacrifice martyr Ahmad Qasir carried out his operation against the ‘Israeli’ occupation military governor’s building in Tyre, South Lebanon, which left scores of Zionist soldiers and officers killed and shocked the occupation regime.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that this day marks the Hezbollah Martyr Day, which refers to every martyr since the establishment of the path of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, in 1982 until the last martyr who was laid to rest today.His Eminence praised Martyr Ahmad Qasir’s self-sacrifice operation as the biggest and most prominent in the history of resistance, stressing that the blood of Martyr Ahmad Qasir and all the martyrs emerged victorious against the US-‘Israeli’ sword that is threatening our region.Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the words of the families of Hezbollah martyrs who sympathized with the families of martyrs of Palestine, and voiced readiness to sacrifice more as part of defending Gaza and all sanctities.To begin with Gaza, the Hezbollah leader classified two major incidents, the first is the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the people of Gaza and every civilian, and the second is the heroic and prominent confrontation of the Palestinians resistance against the enemy forces.“The ongoing aggression in Gaza is a grave and exceptional development. Such crimes reflect the barbaric ‘Israeli’ revenge which aim at bringing to regional peoples to their knees and destroying the will of seeking rights. Also, another goal behind such crimes is pushing people to surrender and forget their land, detainees, sanctities, and Palestine,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated, pointing to that the ‘Israeli’ occupation is addressing Lebanon through its crimes in Gaza and intended and brutal killing.“What is weird about the crimes committed in the aggression on Gaza is that they are boldly and officially recognized by the enemy under flimsy pretexts,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.The occupation is committing yet another mistake, and all of its goals will be foiled. A good proof is the history full of massacres, namely Deir Yassine, according to the resistance leader, who considered that the culture of resistance has been growing with every generation despite the massacres, leading to the sublime action of Al-Qassam Brigades on October 7.“The crimes the occupation committed over the past decade, and even the July 2006 aggression, didn’t push the Lebanese people to abandon the resistance.”However, Sayyed Nasrallah lamented that there are certain Arab writers who intentionally or unintentionally help achieve the ‘Israeli’ goals; but all of this will also fail. His Eminence advised the ‘Israelis’ that they, not our people, are the side that must lose hope about achieving their goals for our people have proven that their choice is that of victory, liberation, and dignity.“The enemy is inflicting upon itself too much losses, among them is exposing its barbaric truth,” the Hezbollah leader insisted.“The occupation has dealt fatal blows to the normalization schemes it has been seeking, and our peoples’ stance against this normalization will be tougher. The shift in the global public opinion, especially in the West, in the US and Europe, is significant. And the occupation is being short on time as it is not supported but by the US regime, and the UK regime in the second place.”His Eminence emphasized that the side that is able to stop this aggression is the one running it, referring to the United States. “The side running the battle, making decisions, and involving in it is the US administration and all pressure must be exerted on the US.”The Palestinians demand the minimum from the Arab Islamic Summit that is assembling 57 countries in Riyadh, to have a one-man stance, Sayyed Nasrallah explained, adding that the Palestinian people hope that the Riyadh Summit manage to put pressure on the US to stop this aggression.“The Palestinian people also hope that the Riyadh Summit be able to open the Rafah border crossing to let aid it and transfer the wounded.”As for the Palestinian resistance fighters, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that despite the painful reality they are sublimely fighting the strongest ‘Israeli’ elite forces, which reflects the ‘Israeli’ disability. “‘Israel’ couldn’t make any achievement that it would present to its audience, while the innovativeness of the resistance fighters is the decisive element. Today’s bet is on the battlefield as the occupation is still unable to present an image of its ‘victory’ or the ‘defeat’ of the resistance fighters.”Additionally, the escalating resistance in the occupied West Bank might force the ‘Israeli’ occupation to withdraw some of its units from the borders with Gaza or Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah explained.His Eminence further hailed the important outcome of the Yemeni forces’ operations against ‘Israeli’ targets with missiles and drones, regardless of the ones being intercepted. “The importance of the support given by the Yemeni Armed Forces to Palestine is that they represent an army and a resistance movement at once.”The enemy was forced to redirect part of its air ‘defenses’ and ‘Iron Dome’ and Patriot missiles from South Palestine and North Palestine to ‘Eilat’, he went on to say. “The blessed attacks by the Yemeni forces put more pressure on the occupation government through the migration of its settlers.”Moreover, the operations carried out by the Iraqi resistance against US targets support Palestine and serve the liberation of Iraq and Syria [from US occupation forces], Sayyed Nasrallah said. “The Americans confessed that 46 attacks have targeted their bases in Syria and Iraq, and that 56 soldiers have been injured. The operations of the Iraqi resistance signal noticeable courage against the American forces whose fleets are swamping the region.”“The Americans have sent threats to put pressure on the resistance in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, using every possible channel to convey their messages,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, setting a condition that “had the Americans wanted to stop such operations against them, then they have to stop the aggression on Gaza.”Meanwhile, the Hezbollah leader admitted that Syria is shouldering a heavy burden because, in addition to its decisive stance, it is embracing the resistance men and the resistance movements, and bearing the repercussions. “Syria is bearing the consequences of the narrow ‘Israeli’ choices, as what happened in ‘Eilat’, which is protected by the US, ‘Israel’, and even Arab sides.”His Eminence explained that ‘Israel’ was confused about the side behind the drone strike on ‘Eilat’, then it held Hezbollah responsible for it and attacked us in Syria.Sayyed Nasrallah made clear that had been a power for the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, and the resistance movements in the region, it is thanks to the leadership of Iran. “Iran didn’t spare any support for the resistance for the peoples of the region to remain defiant despite all threats, yet Iran doesn’t decide on behalf of the resistance movements, but remains the supporter and the backer.”Moving to the Lebanese front, Sayyed Nasrallah said the operations of the Islamic Resistance are to continue despite all of the occupation’s preventive measures. “Despite the enemies armed drones, which represent a new weapon that hasn’t been used in July 2006 war, the operations will continue and are equal to self-sacrifice actions.His Eminence further explained that the quantitative level of the resistance operations has ascended, and so did the qualitative level of the used weapons, such as using strike drones and certain types of missiles. “The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon started using ‘Burkan’ missiles, whose weight hits 0.5 ton of explosives, in its operations. Additionally, the resistance has stepped up the level of its operations in Lebanon against the occupation in the occupied Palestinian depth.”As a result of such operations, the ‘Israeli’ media reported that more than 350 injured soldiers, some of which in critical conditions, have been transferred to hospitals from the Northern front alone, Sayyed Nasrallah said. He further announced that the Islamic Resistance has officially notified the ‘Israeli’ enemy that it won’t forgive the targeting of civilians.On a daily basis, the resistance is sending reconnaissance drones to the occupied Palestine’s depth, reaching Haifa, some of which return and others don’t, the Hezbollah leader declared, stressing that the raising of the level of concern within the occupation entity has led to raising the level of threats against Lebanon.The resistance leader reiterated that the South Lebanon front will remain putting pressure on the ‘Israeli’ occupation, and didn’t spare the opportunity to hail the people who embrace the resistance.“There is a general stance in Lebanon which is in solidarity with Gaza, supporting, or understanding the resistance operations, except for some voices that are considered ‘bizarre’. But the general stance in Lebanon is supportive and makes the South Lebanon front effective and influential.”Regarding Hezbollah’s policy in the current battle, Sayyed Nasrallah said it is that of the field that does what it talks about, and we express the developments. “We are in the battle of defiance, patience, cumulating achievements, and the time needed for the resistance and the peoples to defeat the enemy.”The cumulative sacrifices push the enemy to admit its defeat and recognize it, Sayyed Nasrallah said, adding that the enemy is confused, and this is reflected and Netanyahu’s contradicting statements.As for now, the time is not serving the enemy’s interests as it has failed in the battlefield to bring Gaza to its knees, not to mention the shift in the world public opinion towards it. The enemy fears the expansion of fronts, Sayyed Nasrallah added.“All elements, which include the issue of the detainees, will put more pressure on the enemy. We must remain on this pace, and atop of us on the level of tolerance are the people of Gaza.”The enemy must fail in achieving all of its goals despite the massacres it it committing, Sayyed Nasrallah commanded.His Eminence concluded his speech by promising all martyrs to remain on the path they walked to preserve their goals, cumulate their achievements, and reach the coming inevitable victory.‘Israel’ after October 7 is not the same ‘Israel’ before it, and this will be proved in the coming phase, the Hezbollah leader pledged.