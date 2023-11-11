UNICEF Warns of Dire Situation for Children in Palestine

Islam Times - The lives of one million children in Gaza are “hanging on by a thread,” warned Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s Middle East and North Africa Regional Director.

“Thousands and thousands of children remain in northern Gaza as hostilities intensify. These children have nowhere to go and are at extreme risk,” Khodr emphasized in a statement.“The protection of hospitals and delivery of lifesaving medical supplies is an obligation under the laws of war, and both are needed now.”In the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday afternoon, an additional 260 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza, bringing the death toll in the bombarded enclave to 11,078, with more than 7,500 of the dead being women and children. A further 27,500 Palestinians have been reported injured.The killing of a child on Friday brought to 47 the number of Palestinian children martyred in the occupied West Bank by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces or Zionist settlers since October 7.