UN Rights Chief Calls for Probing ‘High-Impact’ ‘Israeli’ Weapons in Gaza

Islam Times - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called for an investigation into the Zionist regime’s use of "high-impact explosive weapons" in the Gaza Strip as the regime presses ahead with its brutal onslaught against the besieged area for more than a month.

Turk made the call in a news conference during a visit to Jordan's capital of Amman on Friday and said the high-impact explosive weapons used by ‘Israel’ had caused indiscriminate destruction in the Gaza Strip."The extensive ‘Israeli’ bombardment of Gaza, including the use of high-impact explosive weapons in densely populated areas ... is clearly having a devastating humanitarian and human rights impact," Turk told reporters in Amman, without specifying what weapons he was referring to."The attacks must be investigated ... We have very serious concerns that these amount to disproportionate attacks in breach of international humanitarian law."‘Israel’ waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.The Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired about 5,000 missiles at the occupied territories, killing at least 1,400 ‘Israeli’ troops and occupiers, also taking captive some 250 Zionists during their attack.Since then, the occupying regime has embarked on an incessant bombardment of the Gaza Strip, with the Gaza-based health ministry announcing on Friday that 11,078 people, including 4,506 children, have been martyred, and 27,490 others have sustained injuries.The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has also blocked access to water, food, and electricity in Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis.Speaking at the news conference, Turk called on the ‘Israeli’ regime to take immediate action to safeguard Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as they face ramped-up violence in the wake of the occupying entity’s ongoing onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip."I also appeal, as a matter of urgency, for ‘Israeli’ authorities to take immediate measures, to take steps to ensure the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, who are being on a daily basis subjected to violence from ‘Israeli’ forces and settlers, ill treatment, arrests, evictions, intimidation and humiliation," Turk told reporters.Highlighting the grim statistics in the West Bank, the UN human rights chief said 176 Palestinians, including 43 children and one woman, had lost their lives in incidents involving ‘Israeli’ security forces since October 7, when the regime launched a bombardment campaign against Gaza.At least eight Palestinians fell victim to violence perpetrated by ‘Israeli’ settlers.