UNRWA Says No Hamas Affiliation among Staff

Islam Times - UNRWA's communications director Juliette Touma refuted Israel's allegations that staff members of the organization are affiliated with the Hamas resistance movement.

"These are colleagues of ours, these are teachers, doctors, sanitation workers, support staff, the backbone of the organisation, and they have all been vetted, they all been cleared, not only by the UN," she emphasized, noting that lists of UNRWA staff members are shared with the Israeli regime.On Friday, Israel’s ambassador to the UN claimed that "many UNRWA workers in Gaza are themselves members of Hamas."Touma confirmed that more than 100 of her colleagues have been killed in Gaza since October 7. She highlighted the organization's efforts in aiding internally displaced Palestinians moving from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip, with an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 individuals leaving their homes since November 4."People are arriving dehydrated, very tired, totally exhausted," she said. "This is a flock, this is an exodus, this is another forced displacement of the Palestinian communities, and this is collective punishment."Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, addressing leaders in Riyadh, called on Arab countries to take stronger action to protect civilians in Gaza. "The Palestinians in Gaza have always relied on the solidarity of the Muslim brothers; today, they need you to turn this solidarity into further and stronger actions," Lazzarini urged.He stated his presence in the Saudi capital was to seek support for a ceasefire. "I am sure many of you can influence action on the ground – no effort should be spared."Lazzarini demanded Arab leaders apply pressure to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including opening one additional border crossing, and called for additional funds. "We are the last remaining lifeline" for the more than two million civilians in Gaza, he said.