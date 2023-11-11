0
Saturday 11 November 2023 - 21:30

UNRWA Says No Hamas Affiliation among Staff

Story Code : 1095036
UNRWA Says No Hamas Affiliation among Staff
"These are colleagues of ours, these are teachers, doctors, sanitation workers, support staff, the backbone of the organisation, and they have all been vetted, they all been cleared, not only by the UN," she emphasized, noting that lists of UNRWA staff members are shared with the Israeli regime.

On Friday, Israel’s ambassador to the UN claimed that "many UNRWA workers in Gaza are themselves members of Hamas."

Touma confirmed that more than 100 of her colleagues have been killed in Gaza since October 7. She highlighted the organization's efforts in aiding internally displaced Palestinians moving from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip, with an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 individuals leaving their homes since November 4.

"People are arriving dehydrated, very tired, totally exhausted," she said. "This is a flock, this is an exodus, this is another forced displacement of the Palestinian communities, and this is collective punishment."

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, addressing leaders in Riyadh, called on Arab countries to take stronger action to protect civilians in Gaza. "The Palestinians in Gaza have always relied on the solidarity of the Muslim brothers; today, they need you to turn this solidarity into further and stronger actions," Lazzarini urged.

He stated his presence in the Saudi capital was to seek support for a ceasefire. "I am sure many of you can influence action on the ground – no effort should be spared."

Lazzarini demanded Arab leaders apply pressure to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including opening one additional border crossing, and called for additional funds. "We are the last remaining lifeline" for the more than two million civilians in Gaza, he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023