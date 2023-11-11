Qatar’s Emir Condemns Silence on Gaza at Riyadh Summit

Islam Times - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticized the international community for its silence on the suffering of Palestinian civilians and condemned Israel's violation of international law.

"What is taking place in Gaza is a real threat at all levels. These are unprecedented events. How come the bombardment of hospitals becomes an ordinary attack under the false allegations that there are tunnels and military installations underneath?" questioned the emir at the Riyadh summit."Our eyes are frozen and hearts are broken to see all these atrocities. All of this is unprecedented," he continued."Many people and states worldwide who have lectured in the past on the need to comply with international law and human values are remaining silent amid all these atrocities."The international world remains immune in front of all these scenes. Who could have imagined that hospitals could be publicly shelled in the 20th century?" he said.Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss ways to stop the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.On the escalation of the crisis in Gaza, the Iranian president also denounced the deafening silence of the governments that claim to be advocating human rights and condemned international organizations’ silence on the Zionist regime’s barbaric crimes against defenseless Palestinians.He was among several other Arab and Muslim leaders who spoke at the joint summit of the Arab League and OIC in the Saudi capital on Saturday.Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said the “policies of collective punishment” in Gaza were unacceptable and “cannot be justified by self-defence or any other claims”.Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said an international peace conference should be convened for a permanent solution for the issue of Palestinians.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on the US to pressure Israel into stopping its attacks on Gaza. He said the Palestinians were facing an “unmatched genocidal war”.Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for the immediate end of military operations and the release of captives.At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.