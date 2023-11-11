Raisi Holds Several Meetings on Sidelines of Arab-OIC Summit

Islam Times - Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi held several separate meetings with the leaders who were taking part at the Arab-OIC meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has said that the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime by certain countries emboldened the regime and caused miscalculations for it, describing the normalization as a stab in the back of the Palestinian resistance.The Iranian president expressed hope that the summit can help bring an end to the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza as soon as possible and lead to the lifting of the siege of the territory.Mauritania’s President, for his part, praised Raeisi for the speech he made at the summit earlier in the day, and expressed hope that the Islamic Republic’s stance towards Gaza helps improve the situation there.Also in their talks, the two presidents discussed relations between Iran and Mauritania, with both expressing readiness to expand mutual cooperation.“Resistance is based on deterrence and prevention of aggression by enemies. Hezbollah actions are based on wisdom and prudence, but the Zionist regime has no logic and understands no language but the language of force,” Raeisi told Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday.They met in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the sidelines of a joint summit by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on the Gaza war.The Iranian president rejected claims that resistance groups in the region take orders from the Islamic Republic, saying that the groups “are independent in identifying, making decisions and taking action.”The Lebanese prime minister also hailed Hezbollah for its wise and prudent actions in the face of provocative behaviors of the Zionist regime.Hezbollah has shown that resistance is not for fighting only, it also makes efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the region, Mikati said.The Lebanese resistance movement has been engaged in sporadic clashes with the Israeli regime at Lebanon’s southern border since the Gaza war broke out on October 7. Hezbollah has said that its actions are in support of Palestinian resistance forces who are fighting the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has discussed the Gaza war with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, telling him that the Israeli regime has set such a record in genocide and crimes against humanity that it has already been condemned morally before being tried in international courts.The Iranian president and the Malaysian prime minister met on Saturday in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the sidelines of a joint summit by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on the Gaza war.Raeisi said that the countries, which advocated normalization with the Israeli regime, today regret their stance even though they do not express it.He also said the defeat that Palestinian resistance fighters inflicted on the regime will remain irreparable. That was in reference to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm that Hamas launched on Israeli positions from the Gaza Strip on October 7.The Iranian president stressed that future belongs to the Palestinian people, and that the resistance front is the final winner of the battlefield.The Malaysian premier on his part called on the countries, that back the Israeli regime, to stop their support. He said that the issues, which were agreed on during the Saturday summit, should be implemented including the dispatch of humanitarian aid to Gaza.Raeisi and Anwar Ibrahim also discussed bilateral relations between their countries.Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad discussed the latest situation in Gaza and termed the power of resistance as the determining factor in the final situation of Gaza.On the sideline of the joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh on Saturday, Raeisi and al-Assad reviewed the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories.Emphasizing the need to make an operational and executive decision on the Gaza issue, the two sides urged the immediate ending of the bombing of residential areas, lifting the blockade of Gaza, and developing relief to the people of this region as three main demands about Gaza that Riyadh meeting is expected to be able to achieve these goals.President Raisi highlighted relief and humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza as one of the issues stressed by the parties during the meeting.Bashar al-Assad, for his part, thanked President Raisi’s enlightened and supportive speech on Gaza at the summit, emphasizing the need for a quick cessation of attacks and the start of relief to Gaza.Furthermore, the Iranian president Raeisi held separate meetings with his Nigerian counterpart Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council Abd al-Fattah Burhan, as well as the Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi.