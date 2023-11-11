No Safety Zones in Gaza Strip: Russian Envoy

Islam Times - There are no safe zones left in Gaza amid Zionists' strikes, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

Israeli regime's deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian Permanent Representative pointed out at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, TASS reported.The mosques [that came under attack a while ago] are located in the south of the Gaza Strip, which confirms that there are simply no safe zones for civilians in the enclave anymore, Nebenzya added.UN humanitarians have voiced extreme concern over the escalating violence and tensions in the West Bank as well as the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.The war on Gaza started after the territory's Resistance movements waged a surprise attack against the occupying entity, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Over 11,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli aerial and ground attacks so far.It has also imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.Iran has repeatedly warned about the repercussions of the intensification of Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.