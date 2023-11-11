0
Saturday 11 November 2023 - 22:03

Hezbollah Steps Up Attacks on Zionist Regime's Bases

Hezbollah military media issued successive statements, explaining the details of the attacks and their outcomes, Al-Manar TV English website reported.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 09:45 on Saturday, 11-11-2023, the Ramim base (in the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin) with rocket weapons, achieving confirmed hits," the first statement by Hezbollah read

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 09:50 on Saturday, 11-11-2023, an equipped infantry force on Al-Karantina hill in Hadeb Yaroun area, achieving confirmed hits," the second statement read.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 10:55 on Saturday, 11-11-2023, Hadab Al-Bustan site with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits," the third statement read.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 11:30 on Saturday, 11-11-2023, Al-Jardah site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits," the Resistance movement's fourth statement said.
