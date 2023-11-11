Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather at Major Australian Port

Islam Times - Pro-Palestine protesters took their movement to Sydney's east today, attempting to block the arrival of a vessel at Port Botany owned by an Israeli trade company.

The group attempted to block the arrival of a vessel owned by shipping line ZIM, with union members joining in on the rally."To know that innocent people - kids, families, mums and dads - are dying, it's just not on mate," Dean Smith from the Maritime Union of Australia said.The ship itself never entered the port and redirected upon news of the demonstration.The rally went ahead today despite calls from the government for it to be cancelled.Premier Chris Minns said earlier this week that while he welcomes peaceful demonstrations protesters can not stop trade.