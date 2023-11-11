Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes US Base in Syria with Two Drones

Islam Times - Iraq’s Islamic Resistance resumed on Saturday its attacks on the American military bases in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced it targeted Rmeilan base in Syria with two drones.Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.“Permission has been granted to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed Allah is competent to give them victory.” (Quraan 22:39)The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted “Rmeilan” base belonging to the American occupation in Syria, using two drones, and directly hit their targets.“And victory is not except from Allah; indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.”Islamic Resistance in IraqSaturday, 26 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1445