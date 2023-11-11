0
Saturday 11 November 2023 - 22:08

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes US Base in Syria with Two Drones

Story Code : 1095049
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Strikes US Base in Syria with Two Drones
In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced it targeted Rmeilan base in Syria with two drones.

Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

“Permission has been granted to those who are being fought because they were wronged, and indeed Allah is competent to give them victory.” (Quraan 22:39)

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted “Rmeilan” base belonging to the American occupation in Syria, using two drones, and directly hit their targets.

“And victory is not except from Allah; indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Saturday, 26 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1445
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023