IRGC Dismantles Anti-Revolutionary Terrorist Team in Southeastern Iran

Islam Times - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) intelligence forces disbanded an anti-revolutionary terrorist team that had plotted to carry out assassinations in the country’s Southeastern province of Kerman.

Head of Kerman Province's Judiciary Office Ebrahim Hamidi said on Saturday that members of the pro-monarchy terrorist team were identified and arrested following intricate surveillance operations."The terrorists were in contact with hostile elements and foreign-based anti-Iran media outlets, and had taken a series of measures over the past year to undermine security, such as attacks on various facilities, acts of vandalism against public properties, setting city banners ablaze, distribution of anti-revolutionary leaflets, and sending video clips to foreign-based satellite television channels," Hamidi added.Senior judiciary official highlighted that members of the terrorist team had received orders from pro-monarchy terrorist ringleaders, and were involved in armed activities.The arrestees had plans to assassinate a provincial security force, and also target members of the morality police. The IRGC forces, however, could foil their plot and capture them, Hamidi pointed out.Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Iranian officials stress that the country is a victim of terrorism. They say Tehran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism, critisizing the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism.In recent years, Iranian security agents have captured dozens of members of the Daesh terror group planning to launch terror attacks across the country. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.In mid-August, a religious site in Iran’s Southern city of Shiraz came under a second fatal raid by Daesh terrorists in less than a year, martyring two pilgrims and wounding eight others. The holy shrine was hit by a similar attack in late October 2022. Authorities confirmed that 15 pilgrims, including women and children, were martyred and dozens more injured.In mid-June 2017, Iran’s Parliament and the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in the capital Tehran came under terrorist attacks by Daesh terrorists.The attack on the parliament happened when at least four gunmen, disguised as women, entered the visitors’ hall of the building, opening fire on the security guards there. According to an Interior Ministry statement, the terrorists were all killed before they could make it to the administrative building of the parliament. Separately, gunmen attacked the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran, opening fire on people inside and wounding a number of them.At least 17 people were killed in the attacks and nearly 50 were injured in the attacks, which were later claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.