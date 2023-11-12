0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 10:06

US Military Aircraft Crashes in Eastern Mediterranean

Story Code : 1095133
US Military Aircraft Crashes in Eastern Mediterranean
USEUCOM said the aircraft carrying out training activities in the Eastern Mediterranean suffered “a mishap and went down” late Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time,” it said.

USEUCOM said the crash was under investigation but “there are no indications of hostile activity.”

Following the start of Israel's intense attacks against the Gaza Strip, the US Army made intensive deployments to the Mediterranean, including two aircraft carriers, and began exercises in the region while carrying ammunition to Israel with an air bridge it created.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023