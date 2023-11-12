Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault

Islam Times - Israeli military aircraft carried out another act of aggression against Syria, targeting positions in the country as the Tel Aviv regime continues its bloody assault on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The strikes, carried out on Sunday morning, were announced in a statement by the Israeli military, specifying the attack on infrastructures.In response to rocket fire from Syria toward the occupied Golan Heights, the statement claimed the necessity of the strike. The projectiles reportedly fell in open areas, but there are no immediate reports on the extent of damage or possible casualties at the facility.Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV reported earlier that Israeli artillery units had launched seven shells at the Wadi al-Yarmouk area in Syria's southwestern province of Dara’a, causing material damage. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.These incidents unfold against the backdrop of relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The coastal enclave, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, has been the target of air and ground assaults since the initiation of Operation al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian resistance movements on October 7.The toll on Palestinians continues to rise, with at least 11,078 killed, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists.The Tel Aviv regime rarely comments on these attacks, often seen as a reaction to the Syrian government's success in confronting terrorism.Israel has been a major supporter of terrorist groups opposing the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the onset of foreign-backed militancy in Syria.