Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli settlement of "Eilat" for the second time in two weeks, vowing to carry out more attacks against the Israeli occupation amid the regime's bombardment campaign against Gaza.

The Iraqi resistance movement, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, announced in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Sunday that they targeted the illegal Israeli settlement south of occupied Palestine. The settlement is built on the ruins of the Palestinian town of Umm al-Rashrash."In support of our Ummah (people) in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elders, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a site in occupied Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) using appropriate weapons," the statement said."The Islamic Resistance reaffirms its continuation in striking the enemy's strongholds," it added. The settlement was first targeted by the Iraqi resistance forces on November 3.A group calling itself "Al-Jazeera Al-Arabiya SWAT" also claimed responsibility for targeting "Eilat" with two drones, affirming that its operations have just begun and will not cease "until the savage war on Gaza stops."The resistance group has also targeted major US military bases in Syria and Iraq, where forces and trainers are stationed, warning the United States against funding and supporting Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.Abu Alaa al-Walaei, secretary-general of the Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group, said on Thursday evening that retaliatory assaults by Iraqi resistance fighters on American occupation forces will continue unabated.He said the strikes on US military positions in Iraq will stop only when the Israeli strikes on Gaza end, and humanitarian aid convoys reach locals in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave without any restrictions.Anti-Israel and anti-US sentiments are running high across the region over Washington’s firm support for the Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 11,000 people, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.Another 27,490 people have been wounded as well. At least 2,550 individuals are reported missing, including at least 2,550 children, who may have died or been trapped under the rubble waiting to be rescued.The Apartheid Israeli regime forces have cut off water, food, medicine, and electricity to Gaza while pounding the blockaded Palestinians from the air, ground, and sea, relentlessly targeting homes, hospitals, and places of worship in the past 36 days.