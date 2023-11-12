0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 10:11

Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1095135
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
The Iraqi resistance movement, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, announced in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Sunday that they targeted the illegal Israeli settlement south of occupied Palestine. The settlement is built on the ruins of the Palestinian town of Umm al-Rashrash.

"In support of our Ummah (people) in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elders, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a site in occupied Umm Al-Rashrash (Eilat) using appropriate weapons," the statement said.

"The Islamic Resistance reaffirms its continuation in striking the enemy's strongholds," it added. The settlement was first targeted by the Iraqi resistance forces on November 3.

A group calling itself "Al-Jazeera Al-Arabiya SWAT" also claimed responsibility for targeting "Eilat" with two drones, affirming that its operations have just begun and will not cease "until the savage war on Gaza stops."

The resistance group has also targeted major US military bases in Syria and Iraq, where forces and trainers are stationed, warning the United States against funding and supporting Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Abu Alaa al-Walaei, secretary-general of the Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group, said on Thursday evening that retaliatory assaults by Iraqi resistance fighters on American occupation forces will continue unabated.

He said the strikes on US military positions in Iraq will stop only when the Israeli strikes on Gaza end, and humanitarian aid convoys reach locals in the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave without any restrictions.

Anti-Israel and anti-US sentiments are running high across the region over Washington’s firm support for the Israeli onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 11,000 people, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

Another 27,490 people have been wounded as well. At least 2,550 individuals are reported missing, including at least 2,550 children, who may have died or been trapped under the rubble waiting to be rescued.

The Apartheid Israeli regime forces have cut off water, food, medicine, and electricity to Gaza while pounding the blockaded Palestinians from the air, ground, and sea, relentlessly targeting homes, hospitals, and places of worship in the past 36 days.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023