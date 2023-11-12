0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 10:20

Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General

Story Code : 1095139
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour paid a visit to the IRGC bases in Iran’s southwestern border areas to evaluate the preparedness of his forces.

In comments during the visit, the commander said the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that the Palestinian resistance forces carried out on October 7 discredited the Zionist regime’s macroscale military strategies.

He also hailed the surprise operation as the defenseless Palestinian people’s uprising against Israeli cruelty, occupation and massacre during the past 75 years.

The general also made a reference to the remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying the Leader made “accurate and wise” comments about the irreparable damages to the Israeli regime.

In remarks on October 10, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, saying, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation. This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for over a month. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks on Gaza since October 7.
