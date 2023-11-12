Limited Pauses Hinder Civilians' Escape in Gaza amid Escalating Israeli Violence

Islam Times - The Israeli army’s announced humanitarian pauses in attacks on Gaza, focused solely on Salah al-Din road, are exacerbating the challenges faced by civilians attempting to escape the escalating violence by the Zionist army, according to a report.

Speaking from Gaza City, Mohammed R Mhawish, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza, emphasized that within the city, ongoing fighting prevails, with all roads extensively damaged, blocking access to Salah al-Din from downtown Gaza."Palestinians relying on Salah al-Din Road to flee towards southern Gaza are encountering significant obstacles," Mhawish stated. He described his own situation, staying with 30 family members, most of whom are elderly, unwell, or children, making planning a lengthy journey nearly impossible. With food running out and an uncertain tomorrow, their predicament is dire.Reports from the UN indicate that Palestinians traveling from the north to southern Gaza resort to arriving on foot or carts drawn by donkeys after the Israeli army stopped cars. However, some of these individuals, weary and thirsty, manage to reach southern Gaza despite the hardships.In a disconcerting development, the Israeli army confirmed engaging in fighting within the Shati refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City over the past day, further complicating the perilous situation for civilians.Achim Steiner, the head of the UN Development Programme, revealed that the UNDP office in Gaza was shelled the previous night, resulting in reported deaths and injuries among those seeking safety within the compound.In a post, Steiner condemned the attack, emphasizing the imperative need to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the inviolability of UN facilities.The World Health Organization (WHO) also raised alarm, stating that there are reports of people who fled Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital being shot at, wounded, and even killed. These incidents underscore the increasing dangers faced by civilians seeking refuge amid the escalating Israeli violence in the enclave.At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. These figures may not be the latest as several hospitals lost contact on Saturday, delaying updates from the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to the UN.