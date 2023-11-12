0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 10:25

Limited Pauses Hinder Civilians' Escape in Gaza amid Escalating Israeli Violence

Story Code : 1095140
Limited Pauses Hinder Civilians
Speaking from Gaza City, Mohammed R Mhawish, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza, emphasized that within the city, ongoing fighting prevails, with all roads extensively damaged, blocking access to Salah al-Din from downtown Gaza.

"Palestinians relying on Salah al-Din Road to flee towards southern Gaza are encountering significant obstacles," Mhawish stated. He described his own situation, staying with 30 family members, most of whom are elderly, unwell, or children, making planning a lengthy journey nearly impossible. With food running out and an uncertain tomorrow, their predicament is dire.

Reports from the UN indicate that Palestinians traveling from the north to southern Gaza resort to arriving on foot or carts drawn by donkeys after the Israeli army stopped cars. However, some of these individuals, weary and thirsty, manage to reach southern Gaza despite the hardships.

In a disconcerting development, the Israeli army confirmed engaging in fighting within the Shati refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City over the past day, further complicating the perilous situation for civilians.

Achim Steiner, the head of the UN Development Programme, revealed that the UNDP office in Gaza was shelled the previous night, resulting in reported deaths and injuries among those seeking safety within the compound.

In a post, Steiner condemned the attack, emphasizing the imperative need to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and the inviolability of UN facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also raised alarm, stating that there are reports of people who fled Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital being shot at, wounded, and even killed. These incidents underscore the increasing dangers faced by civilians seeking refuge amid the escalating Israeli violence in the enclave.

At least 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. These figures may not be the latest as several hospitals lost contact on Saturday, delaying updates from the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to the UN.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023