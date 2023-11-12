0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 10:33

Demonstrators in South Africa Call for Israeli Embassy to Be Shut Down

Story Code : 1095142
Demonstrators in South Africa Call for Israeli Embassy to Be Shut Down
During the Saturday protest, demonstrators demanded the South African government expel Israeli ambassador.

Marchers, who were led by clergy from different faiths, chanted "free Palestine."

Iconic anti-apartheid cleric, Dr. Allan Boesak called for the Israeli embassy to be shut down.

"We are sick and tired of the apartheid Israel and we must demonstrate that with our actions" said Secretary General of the ruling African National Congress Fikile Mbalula, who echoed Boesak's call for the regime's embassy to be closed.

Marchers lined the streets of Cape Town with flags and posters. They chanted: "By the million, by the billion, we are all Palestinian" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

There were also chants directed at US President Joe Biden, such as "How many children did you kill today?"

At the start of the march, organizers called for discipline and reminded the crowd that they were not anti-Jewish, but anti-Zionist. A group of protesters chanted in support of Hamas, including some official speakers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
Yemen Continues Anti-‘Israel’ Operations Amid Ongoing War On Gaza
10 November 2023
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
Iraq’s Abu Alaa al-Walai: Resistance Ops. Ongoing Until Aggression on Gaza Stops
10 November 2023
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
New Top US Gen.: “Israeli” Goal of Toppling Hamas a Pretty Large Order
10 November 2023
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
Egypt Rejects US Plan for Removing Hamas in Gaza
9 November 2023
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
Israel Blackmails Gaza by Water Cut-off
9 November 2023
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
Syria Repels Israeli Air Attack on Damascus
9 November 2023
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
Palestine An Issue of Islam, Humanity: Iran’s President
9 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
‘Israeli’ Defeat, US Decline Source of World Peace, Security: IRGC Chief
8 November 2023