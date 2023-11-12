Demonstrators in South Africa Call for Israeli Embassy to Be Shut Down

Islam Times - A big rally was held in Cape Town, South Africa, in support of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip as the Israeli regime’s war of aggression against the territory rages on.

During the Saturday protest, demonstrators demanded the South African government expel Israeli ambassador.Marchers, who were led by clergy from different faiths, chanted "free Palestine."Iconic anti-apartheid cleric, Dr. Allan Boesak called for the Israeli embassy to be shut down."We are sick and tired of the apartheid Israel and we must demonstrate that with our actions" said Secretary General of the ruling African National Congress Fikile Mbalula, who echoed Boesak's call for the regime's embassy to be closed.Marchers lined the streets of Cape Town with flags and posters. They chanted: "By the million, by the billion, we are all Palestinian" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."There were also chants directed at US President Joe Biden, such as "How many children did you kill today?"At the start of the march, organizers called for discipline and reminded the crowd that they were not anti-Jewish, but anti-Zionist. A group of protesters chanted in support of Hamas, including some official speakers.