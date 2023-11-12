Islam Times - Health authorities in Gaza have grimly confirmed that at least 18 Palestinians lost their lives in Khan Younis during an Israeli air attack.

The attack targeted a residential building in eastern Khan Younis, resulting in the tragic loss of multiple lives and leaving numerous others injured.Survivors recount the horror, describing the ground shaking beneath their feet before a deafening explosion obliterated the building. The use of earthquake bombs, a tactic employed by Israeli forces before, involves bombs that penetrate the ground, shaking the building's foundations and causing complete destruction.Despite Israeli forces urging civilians to move from the north to the south of the Strip, where Khan Younis is located, the safety of such evacuation remains questionable. Civilians attempting to leave have faced perilous situations, with reports of hospitals being targeted and individuals within hospital compounds being attacked by Israeli snipers.The Israeli regime army claims to have opened a "secure" passage for civilians to leave, suggesting routes from medical facilities like al-Shifa, al-Rantisi, and Nasser hospitals. However, Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, contradicted these claims, stating that al-Shifa's buildings were being targeted, and anyone within the hospital compound faced attacks from Israeli snipers.Compounding the dangers, evacuation to the south, as advised by Israeli forces, does not guarantee safety, as Israel continues to target areas in southern Gaza despite directing civilians to move there.The toll of this ongoing crisis is devastating, with more than 11,100 Palestinians having lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The humanitarian situation remains dire, raising concerns about the well-being and safety of the civilian population in Gaza.