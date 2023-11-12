OIC Summit Resolution Encompasses Most of Iran’s Proposals: Spokesman

Islam Times - The bulk of Iran’s proposals for the settlement of the Gaza crisis has been incorporated in the resolution adopted by the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that was held in Riyadh on Saturday, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

A joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League was held in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss the ways to help Gaza and stop the Israeli regime’s atrocities against the Palestinian people besieged in the enclave.Asked about a resolution passed at the conclusion of the emergency summit in Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday that the bulk of the proposals that Iran had put forward in the course of negotiations on a final communiqué have been incorporated in the resolution.“The tone and phrases of the resolution are strong and sturdy,” the spokesperson said.He noted that the resolution is deemed to be concrete as it has:Called on all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the Zionist regime;Called on the UN Security Council to promptly pass a resolution condemning Israel’s barbaric destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the obstruction of medicine, food and fuel and the severing of crucial services like electricity, water, communication and internet access;Demanded an end to the siege on Gaza and allowing the immediate entry of Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian aid convoys into the enclave;Called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to complete the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by the Israeli regime;Called for the establishment of monitoring units at the Secretariats of the OIC to document all the crimes committed by the Zionist regime;Assigned the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as the presidency of the 32nd Arab and Islamic Summit, along with counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, and any other interested countries (Iran, Malaysia and Pakistan have also expressed their readiness in the meeting) to initiate immediate international action on behalf of all member states of the OIC and the Arab League to formulate an international move to halt the war in Gaza and to pressure for a real and serious political process to achieve permanent and comprehensive peace in accordance with established international references;Called upon member states of the OIC and the Arab League to exert diplomatic, political, and legal pressures, and take any deterrent actions to halt the crimes committed by the colonial occupation authorities against humanity;Condemned the double standards in applying international law (a reference to the Westerners’ double standards on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza);Condemned the displacement of Palestinians from the northern to the southern areas of the Gaza Strip;Fully and absolutely rejected any attempts at individual or mass forced displacement, deportation, or exile of the Palestinian people whether within the Gaza Strip, the West Bank including Al-Quds, or outside their territories to any destination;Emphasized the necessity of releasing all Palestinian prisoners and civilians;Called for a halt to the occupation forces’ killing crimes and the settlers’ terrorism and crimes in the Palestinian villages, cities and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank and all assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian sanctities;Emphasized the Israeli regime's need to fulfil its obligations as the occupying power by ceasing all illegal actions that perpetuate the occupation;Condemned the extremist and racist hate speech and actions by ministers within the Israeli occupying government, including one minister’s threat to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and considering them a serious threat to international peace and security;Condemned the killing of journalists, children, and women, the targeting of medics, and the use of internationally banned white phosphorus in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon; has denounced the repeated Israeli statements and threats to return Lebanon to the “Stone Age”; and has called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate Israel’s use of chemical weapons;Rejected any proposals that perpetuate the separation of Gaza from the West Bank;Called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the Shebaa Farms, and the Kfar Shuba Hills;Called for the activation of the Arab and Islamic Financial Safety Net to provide financial contributions and support -economic, financial, and humanitarian- to the government of the State of Palestine and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and has emphasized the necessity of reconstruction of Gaza;And has assigned the Secretary-General of the OIC to oversee the implementation of the resolution and present a report on it at the upcoming sessions of their respective councils.Kanaani also noted that although the OIC summit resolution has a strong text, it contains a number of articles about which Iran has expressed reservations, particularly the articles about the implementation of a two-state solution, the 1967 borders, and the Arab Peace Initiative.“The Islamic Republic of Iran still has reservations about the Arab League’s stance stipulated in the resolution that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and believes that all Palestinians and Palestinian groups, including the PLO, are the representatives of the Palestinian nation and have the right to struggle against the occupiers and the right to self-determination according to the international law,” Kanaani added.He went on to say that Iran has reflected its opinions by submitting an official note to the Secretariat of the OIC, which will be cited in final proceedings of the summit.