Islam Times - The European Union (EU) does not conceal its plans to push Russia out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"The European Union does not conceal its intentions to restrain (Russia) in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus," he said, TASS reported."These attempts are futile. We have been historically present here and will not disappear anywhere," he stated."Both our partners and our allies are well aware of that," Russia’s top diplomat said in the Moscow Kremlin, Putin program whose fragment was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.