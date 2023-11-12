0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:17

EU Does Not Conceal Plans to Push Russia Out of Central Asia: Lavrov

Story Code : 1095226
EU Does Not Conceal Plans to Push Russia Out of Central Asia: Lavrov
"The European Union does not conceal its intentions to restrain (Russia) in every possible way and push it out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus," he said, TASS reported.

"These attempts are futile. We have been historically present here and will not disappear anywhere," he stated.

"Both our partners and our allies are well aware of that," Russia’s top diplomat said in the Moscow Kremlin, Putin program whose fragment was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Two Israeli Bases Hit by Rockets
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
Several Israeli Soldiers Hurt in Hezbollah Attack: Tel Aviv
12 November 2023
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
Jake Sullivan: Iran to Be Among Topics on Biden, Xi Meeting Agenda
12 November 2023
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
Hezbollah Official: Israel Delusional to Think it Can Eliminate Hamas
12 November 2023
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of
Iraq’s Resistance Forces Target Israeli Settlement of 'Eilat' in Support of Gaza
12 November 2023
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
Germany to Double Military Aid to Ukraine: Newspaper
12 November 2023
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
Israeli Strategies Invalidated by Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: IRGC General
12 November 2023
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
Israeli Military Launches Airstrike on Syria amid Ongoing Gaza Assault
12 November 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
Sayyed Nasrallah: Field Will Talk, Victory is Inevitably Coming
11 November 2023
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
Most Americans Wouldn’t Defend Country in Next War: Poll
11 November 2023
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
Hamas Urges Arab, Muslim Action against Israeli Aggression
11 November 2023
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
US Sabotaged Ukraine Peace: NATO Ally’s PM
11 November 2023
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
Saudi Arabia Hosting Iranian President after 11 Years
11 November 2023