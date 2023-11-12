0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:20

US Debt Interest Exceeds $1 Trillion A Year: Report

Story Code : 1095228
The calculations were based on the US Treasury data, which discloses the government’s monthly outstanding debt balances and the average sum of interest it pays, Bloomberg reported. 

The annualized cost of debt has doubled in the previous 19 months as rising interest rates have made borrowing more expensive and represented 15.9% of the entire federal budget for fiscal year 2022 as of last month, the outlet said.  

“This high proportion of interest payments as a share of federal spending has precedent, as the portion before 2000 was over 14% in most years,” the report added, according to RT. 

“The challenge for the government is tempering compulsory spending and trying to reduce the need to issue more debt. That’s the reason we see interest payments climbing even though we forecast lower Treasury yields.”  

Concerns are escalating over the US fiscal policy amid massive government borrowing and soaring interest payments on the debt pile, the outlet noted, adding that the worsening dynamics already led Fitch Ratings Agency to downgrade US government debt in August.
