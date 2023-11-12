0
Sunday 12 November 2023 - 21:24

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran Sees Referendum as Permanent Solution for Palestine

Story Code : 1095229
Amir-Abdollahian: Iran Sees Referendum as Permanent Solution for Palestine
"On Saturday, November 11th, we went to Riyadh together with Mr. Dr. Raeisi, the honorable president of our country, to participate in the emergency meeting of heads of Islamic and Arab countries," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his X account in Farsi language.

"From the very first days of the horrific crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, the idea of holding a meeting at a high political level with the participation of heads of Islamic countries to make collective decisions in support of Palestine was proposed by the president of our country," he added.

"Although this meeting was held with a month delay, it highlighted the importance of the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds again as an important factor for convergence in the Islamic world," the foreign minister added about the Riyadh meeting on Saturday.

He added that at the Arab-OIC summit, President Raieis made 10 proposals such as lifting of the blockade on the enclave, holding a tribunal for the Zionist war criminals and forcing the regime and its Western backers to stop the brutal aggression and genocide, establishing a special fund for the immediate reconstruction of Gaza and the massive dispatch of humanitarian aid convoys.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the main and permanent solution for Palestine to be holding a referendum in accordance with international law to determine the destiny with the participation of all genuine Palestinians inside and outside this land, something that has always been emphasized at the highest political levels [in Iran]," the top Iranian diplomat said.
